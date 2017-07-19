Leagoo T5 Unboxing, check the 4GB RAM dual-camera flagship in details

Leagoo T5 is the latest and greatest device from the company and it raises the bar when compared to previous flagships from Leagoo. The powerful components make it a very interesting choice as the price is almost unbeatable. It comes with 4GB RAM as well as 64GB of internal storage. The main rear shooter is a 13MP Samsung sensor whereas the secondary rear shooter is an OV 5MP. Also, it sports the MT6750T SoC and a 5.5″ Sharp FHD display. Below you can check the first unboxing photos that Leagoo released on its Facebook Page.

Inside the sleek box, you will find the Leagoo T5, a charger, a USB cable, a handsfree headset, the manual along with the SIM ejector pin as well as a silicon case that the company offers for free. You can get it for $70 off its retail price exclusively on Banggood. You can click on the photos for a bigger resolution.

