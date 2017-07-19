It Looks Like the Nokia 8 Will Have a Silver Version

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

HMD Global is expected to launch its first high-end Nokia-branded flagship called the Nokia 8 this year. Just the other day popular leaker evleaks AKA Evan Blass released what could be our first look at the Nokia 8, which featured a shiny dark blue hue. Today, he has released yet another image of the Nokia in silver, revealing that the device could come in at least two color options.

The Nokia 8 has been previously rumored to feature a dual camera system with dual 13-megapixel sensors with Zeiss optics, which can be seen in the leaked images. It’s also been rumored that it will feature a Quad HD display, up to 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835.

The new device is rumored to be officially unveiled sometime later this month with a price tag of around $600 or less and will come with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

