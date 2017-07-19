Oukitel K10000 Max 10000mAh smartphone subscriptions are now open and provide $50 off

Earlier this year, Oukitel informed media about a new 1000mAh smartphone they have in the works, Oukitel K10000 Max. And now, the countdown for the device’s official release has started with subscriptions being open and offering a $50 off coupon.

As the name suggests, the K10000 Max gets a 10000mAh massive battery, to continue the tradition of Oukitel in big battery flagships. What’s more, this new K10000 Max is a real tri-proof smartphone designed for outdoor enthusiasts as it is waterproof, dustproof and crashproof besides offering long time use. You can check out its waterproof and dustproof capabilities in the video below.

The video shows K10000 Max being dropped in a fish tank and stay there for 30 minutes. After that, it gets buried in slurry for about 12 minutes. Of course, it perfectly survives both tests. The model is still in engineering phase but already gets great water-proof and dust-proof. The company will keep working on it to perfect it before it hits the market. Soon enough, you will be able to take the K10000 Max for a swim in the pool, to several meters below the sea and any other tough environment.

The subscription page is already available on the official website where all subscribers get a $50 coupon code for ordering the device when it hits the shelves. Also, some subscribers will get the chance to buy K10000 Max at half price.

