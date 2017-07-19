Ulefone Power 2 now on sale for $156.39 on AliExpress Group Deal

Ulefone Power 2 is the latest big battery phone from Ulefone and it sells at a great price too. To make things even more appealing, the device now is available for merely $156.39 in an AliExpress group deal. That’s a $43 discount over the original price.

Packing a massive 6050mAh battery, the Power 2 features rather impressive duration, which manages to last four days for normal use. Besides, other hardware specs of the Power 2 are quite decent as well, such as the MediaTek 6750T octa-core SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage. Also, there is a 16MP rear camera as well as a 13MP front-facing shooter. As most devices nowadays, Power 2 also sports a 5.5″ FHD display, a fingerprint sensor and a gyroscope sensor.

The Aliexpress group deal will last up until this Saturday, so hurry up if you’re interested, as the price will rise back to $199.99 after that. To get the deal, just visit the product page here. In addition, the new Ulefone T1 with a whopping 6GB of RAM and Helio P25 is already listed on AliExpress and will be available very soon. Our info says that there would be a sales event with around $70 discount!

