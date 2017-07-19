Xiaomi and Oukitel smartphone offers on Gearbest (coupons)

Today, Gearbest is having a good day it seems, as it is offering many coupons that provide for discounts on tablets and smartphones. There are 4 devices available on discount with coupons provided by Gearbest for users all around the world. Xiaomi Mi 5S Plus, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X, Xiaomi Mi 5C and Oukitel K10000 Pro are the devices offered and below you can check out their main specs and see the coupons.

Oukitel K10000 Pro, $174.99 after coupon

The K10000 Pro comes with a 5.5″ FHD display protected by Gorilla Glass, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a MediaTek MT6750T 1.5GHz octa-core processor, Mali T860 GPU, 3GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage, expandable storage up to 64GB via microSD, and Android 7.0. Also, it has a 13MP rear camera as well as a 5MP front-facing camera. It comes with dual SIM dual standby support and can support either two SIM cards or one SIM card and a microSD card. It also supports 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and 4G LTE connectivity. Find it here and use coupon OK10000P to get the discount.

Xiaomi Mi 5S Plus 4GB/64GB Rose Gold, $299.99 after coupon

The Xiaomi Mi 5S Plus comes with the powerful Snapdragon 821 chipset and 4GB RAM/64GB configuration. The RAM is LPDDR4 and the storages are UFS 2.0 standard. The display is a 5.7″ FHD covered with 2.5D Glass and the battery has 3800mAh capacity with QC 3.0. As for the camera, there is a dual camera with 13MP sensors on the back, one color and one B&W. It supports RAW format images and 4K video at 30 fps. The front is a 4MP Ultrapixel with 2um pixels, f/2.0 and 80-degree wide angle lens. Get it here and use coupon SPlus4G during check out to get the discount.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X 3GB/32GB Grey, $148.99 after coupon

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X comes with a 5.5″ 1080p display and sports a Snapdragon 625 processor backed by 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is a 13MP rear camera and a 5M front-facing camera along with a large 4,100mAh battery onboard. The phone also comes with dual SIM card / dual standby, and full netcom support. Get it here and use coupon RFNote during check out to get the discount.

Xiaomi Mi 5C 3GB/64GB Black, $197.99 after coupon

Xiaomi Mi 5C comes with Xiaomi’s first own SoC Pinecone V670 along with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The main camera is a 12MP f/2.2 sensor from OmniVision that takes pretty impressive shots. You also get a 8MP shooter in front. Although the Mi 5C comes with a relatively small 2860mAh battery, it supports fast charging to counterbalance that disadvantage. It’s a dual SIM device and runs Android 7.1 out of the box. You can find it here and use coupon 5CX4G to get the discount.

