Anet E10 3D Printer is now available on Gearbest for $299.99 only

3D printing is one of the few technologies that has really progressed over the last couple of years. Not only has the price of 3D printing units come down significantly during that time, but at the same time, the quality of DIY home units has significantly increased. As a result, 3D printers have become available to a wider audience. One of those 3D Printers is Anet E10 that is available on Gearbest for $299.99 for a limited time.

Anet is a company with a wide variety of 3D printers and its latest model is the E10. Despite the fact that it is significantly upgraded compared to the other Anet printers, it still remains fairly affordable making the E10 an ideal option for both novice and experienced 3D printing enthusiasts. Taking examples from other established models in the market like the Creality3D CR-10, Anet E10 adopts a similar design and comes with an LCD display, unlike previous models of the company. An integrated display is always welcome and it you will realize it the minute you start working with it, as it is much easier to use.Lastly, the print volume is Anet options it also seems the print volume has been significantly increased, as the Anet E10 offers a 220 x 270 x 300 mm print volume. Which is in addition to a print layer thickness support ranging from 0.1 – 0.4 mm.

You can get it by visiting the provided link below.

