CEO of Nokia Device Maker HMD Global Leaves Company

In a sudden turn of events, HMD Global CEO Arto Nummela has left the company. The decision, which was mutual between Nummela and the company’s Board of Directors, is effective immediately. HMD Global is the company behind the current generation of Nokia phones.

“Arto Nummela has played a key role in the creation of the HMD Global operation, building the team and launching our first products. On behalf of the whole Board, I thank Arto for his contribution and wish him well in his future endeavors,” chairman Sam Chin said in an official statement.

The reason for Nummela’s departure is unclear and comes as a surprise as Nokia has just launched its new set of handsets including the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and Nokia 3310 (2017), allow of which Nummela oversaw, and is set to launch its first high-end flagship in the coming weeks.

Nummela will be replaced by the company’s current president Florian Seiche, although it isn’t clear how long Seiche will be holding double-duty as the company did not mention if they are actively looking for a more permanent replacement.

