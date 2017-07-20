New Galaxy Note 8 Case Render Reveals Larger Top Bezel

Previously leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 show it featuring a similar display layout as the Galaxy S8, with its Infinite Display that curves around the sides of the device to practically remove any bezel and the minimal bezels on the top and bottom of the display. But a new render from case maker Nillkin has shown a new render of the Note 8 that looks like it features a larger top bezel.

Did Nillkin get the render of the Galaxy Note 8 wrong or are we looking at a more accurate render of the upcoming phablet from Samsung? There haven’t been any rumors or leaks regarding a feature of the Note 8 that would warrant a larger top bezel as the iris scanner that is said to be feature on the device is also featured on the thin top bezel of the S8 so the former is more likely.

RELATED: Galaxy Note 8 Launches Late August and Goes on Sale in September Says CEO

We’ll just have to wait for official renders and images of the device to be released or leaked to find out what the Galaxy Note 8 will truly look like. But we’re guessing that it will feature a design more similar to the Galaxy S8.

(source | via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: