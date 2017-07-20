Nomu S30 Mini goes through boiling water test and survives

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Nomu S30 Mini is the latest device from the company that has a tradition in building good rugged devices. As an IP68 certified device, S30 Mini is waterproof, drop-proof and dust-proof rugged smartphone with a super tough design of military standards. In the past, S30 Mini has proved its durability by surviving various harsh environments.We

We have witnessed it survive running water, sea water, sand, and drops from different heights. But it seems that Nomu is not fully satisfied and decided to put the device in a pan with boiling water in it. Did it survive that test too? Let’s see in the video below.

As you see, Nomu S30 Mini proved to be very durable and it continues to work as normal even after being for nearly 1 minute in boiling water. To see more details about the device, you can visit the official product page here. If you want to buy it right away, just preorder it now on Gearbest.

Nomu S30 Mini specs

IP68 Water, drop, and dust proof

Waterproof USB Port

Android 7.0

Carbon fiber battery cover

3GB RAM/32GB

4.7” HD touch screen with Gorilla Glass 3, supporting Glove mode and smart gesture

8MP Sony Rear camera/2MP front camera

Enhanced MTK6737T quad core 1.5GHz SoC

3000mAh Li-Po battery

5V/2A quick charging

GPS/A-GPS/GLONASS

Bluetooth: BT 4.0

WIFI: 802.11 a/b/g/n

Network: 2G: B5/B8/B3/B2 3G: B5/B8/B2/B1 FDD-LTE: B1/B3/B7/B8/B20 TDD-LTE: B38/B39/B40/B41

