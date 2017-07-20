Oukitel K6000 Plus gets new Matte Black Edition and software update

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

OUKITEL K6000 Plus has been in the market for several months with two colors available: Grey and Gold. Due to its large battery, fast charging and tested quality, K6000 Plus has been loved by many users. Now, the company decided it was time for a refresh and releases a new Matte Black version.

Besides the new color, the device retains all the features and specs found in both other colors. This means a 5.5″ FHD display with 6080mAh battery, as well as a front fingerprint sensor and metal alloy on the back. On the inside, there is an MTK6750T SoC along with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The camera hosts a 16MP sensor with PDAF. Of course, it comes with a 12V/2A fast charger to fully charge the device in just 100 minutes.

In addition, last week Oukitel project team released a FOTA update to fix and upgrade some software issues. The OUKITEL_K6000_Plus_V18_20170711(R18) brings 3 improvements.

1. Add HDR mode to camera

2. change UI to original Google UI

3. Solve some app error report bug

All devices can apply the update over-the-air, but if you have rooted your K6000 Plus Most K6000 Plus, you’ll need to flash it by connecting it to your computer. You can find all that you need here: ROM, TOOL, PROCESS.

The new Matte Black version will get the update too. Starting this week, all re-seller stores will start selling the new Black K6000 Plus for $169.99 and the Oukitel Official Store is the first store to start.

