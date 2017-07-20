Xiaomi Releases Two MIUI 9 Wallpapers Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi’s MIUI 9 OS is set for launch next week on July 26, alongside the Xiaomi Mi 5X, and the company has released two new wallpapers that are set to come with the new version of the OS ahead of its launch.

The two new wallpapers have been previously seen used for teasers for MIUI 9, which showed off the new homescreen and lockscreen. The first of the two wallpapers feature a colorful design that suited for any Material Design setup. The second wallpaper is a bit simpler, only showing several shades of blue.

There aren’t many changes to MIUI 9 from MIUI 8 in terms of design but the new OS is said to come with multiple new features and improvements including Picture-in-Picture mode, Split Screen mode, a Quicky Reply feature, better battery optimization, and more.

As previously mentioned, Xiaomi is set to launch MIUI 9 next week on July 26 although the new OS will be pushed to Xiaomi’s devices at a later date. In the meantime, the two wallpapers can be downloaded in their full size here.

(source | via)

