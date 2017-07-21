Chuwi SurBook is considered the perfect budget alternative to Microsoft Surface Pro

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

From the minute it was announced, Chuwi SurBook was considered a perfect budget alternative to Microsoft’s Surface Pro. Hence the “Powerful but Affordable” slogan that perfectly describes the Chuwi SurBook. In a recent Antutu test, the score for Chuwi SurBook exceeded 112.000, which is an impressive performance from the Apollo Lake N3450 CPU.

In addition, it is among Slashgear’s list of “The Best Windows 10 2-in-1 Tablets So Far ” that is published by the editorial team. Apart from the above, let’s see why it is considered a perfect alternative to Surface Pro.

Chuwi SurBook Design

Both SurBook and Surface Pro feature a 12.3″ Samsung IGZO display panel with 2736*1824 resolution (267ppi). The 3:2 aspect ratio makes it comfortable when browsing the web and handle office work. In addition, they both are designed with an adjustable kickstand and a detachable backlit keyboard. Hence, converting from a tablet to laptop is extremely straightforward.

Memory & Storage

In terms of internal storage, Surface Pro comes in only one, 128GB version, while Chuwi SurBook offers 2 versions to choose from, 64GB or 128GB. However, when it comes to RAM amount, SurBook is the winner with an extra 2GB, which allows for better multitasking. Also, they both support TF expansion up to 128GB.

Chuwi SurBook Connectivity

This is the part where Chuwi Surbook greatly overtakes Surface Pro. Surface Pro only provides 1 USB 3.0 port. On the other hand, Chuwi SurBook comes with not only 2* USB 3.0 ports but there’s a USB Type-C as well to provide audio/video transmission. The bottom line is, it’s so lightweight and makes for a great portable office helper. What’s more, given the fact that it’s compatible with PD2.0 protocol that supports up to 20V charging, so if you already have a PD2.0 charger, you will enjoy faster charging time.

Conclusion

Chuwi SurBook shares some amazing features with Surface Pro, and it certainly performs well when it comes to connectivity and the price tag it carries along. While the Surface Pro costs around $1,050, it would only cost you merely half the price at $429 to get a set of the Surbook. For a comprehensive description of SurBook, visit the campaign on Indiegogo that ends in 3 days. Additional information can be found on the official Chuwi page as well.

