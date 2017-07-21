Daily Lightning flash Sale on Gearbest, up to 80% off

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

It would be needless to say that Gearbest is one of the best online retailers out there. Its thousands of visitors and buyers each month and its international presence through overseas warehouses are all the proof you need. Being such a big retailer, Gearbest has the ability to often hold great promotional and discount events. One such is the Lightning Flash Sale event being ongoing right now, with discounts that reach up to 80% off.

The dedicated event page is very well organized, as it is categorized according to Brand. So, as soon as you visit the page, you come up against Vernee smartphones being on top of the list, with almost all the company’s portfolio being on offer. To continue, the second most interesting brand is Chuwi with its laptop and tablet lineup. Of course, there are products like Android TV Boxes, and smartwatches by No.1. To see the full list of the current offers as well as the upcoming ones, you can visit the promotion page here.

