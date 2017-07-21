Dodocool DC30 is a USB 3.1 Type-C hub that provides you with every port needed

USB 3.1 protocol dates back to 2013 when the companies prototyping the protocol decided to enhance the USB 3.0 and upgrade its transfer speed to 10Gbit/s. Also, some time back, a new connector made its appearance, USB Type-C that had a smaller footprint than previous connectors and was reversible, meaning that it entered the female port whichever side you want. This lead many smartphone and laptop companies to adopt the new port as it allowed for slimmer devices together with higher rate transfers. Also, it could act as a charging port as well, so basically, it is an all-in-one port.

The problem was that the market wasn’t ready for such a change as little to none accessories and hubs were available at that time. As years passed and more and more manufacturers adopted the Type-C port along with USB 3.1 protocol, more and more accessories appeared on the market. One such is Dodocool DC30, that can turn your one-port machine into a multiport one for a little above $30. It is made of aluminum alloy and provides for 7 ports: HDMI, USB Type-C 3.1, 3 x USB-B 3.0, 1 microSD and 1 TF card. Not only that, it is one of the most affordable 3.1 hubs out there right now, considering the fact that it comes from Dodocool that manufactures great quality and performance accessories.

You can go to the official product page to check out all of its specs and find the purchase link of the Amazon site corresponding to your country.

