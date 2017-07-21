Meizu Pro 7 Spotted on TENAA with 10nm Helio X30 Chipset

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

There’s only a few days left until the launch of the Meizu Pro 7 next week on July 26 and, as expected, the number of leaks for the device have risen over the past few days. Today, the device was spotted on TENAA.

The listing confirms that the Meizu Pro 7 will be the first device to feature MediaTek’s latest 10nm Helio X30 chipset. The listing also reveals that the Pro 7 will feature a dual rear camera system consisting of two 12-megapixel IMX386 sensors from Sony.

The rest of the Meizu Pro 7’s features include its dual display setup with a 5.2-inch main display and a smaller secondary display found beneath the dual rear camera system as well as a home button fingerprint sensor on the front of the device.

RELATED: New Meizu Pro 7 Images Leaked Ahead Of July 26 Launch

The Meizu Pro 7 is expected to be priced at around 2,799 Yuan for the 6GB + 64GB variant and 3,299 Yuan for the 8GB + 128GB version. A Pro 7 Plus version is also set for launch alongside the Pro 7 and will be priced at somewhere between 3,299 and 3,799 Yuan.

(source | via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: