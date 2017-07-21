Unknown Nubia Device Spotted on GeekBench

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

An unknown Nubia device sporting the model number NX591J has been spotted on the GeekBench database.

According to the listing, the device features 6GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 617 processor, and Android 7.1.1. The listing doesn’t give any more information or hints as to what the unknown device could be so it’s almost impossible to tell which device the listing could be for, but the leaked specifications do hint that the unknown device could be a cheaper variant of the Nubia Z17.

We’ll just have to wait for further leaks or an officially announcement from Nubia to find out what this unknown device really is.

