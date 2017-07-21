Xiaomi Mi 6 price cut down to $419 on Oppomart ($80 off)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Oppomart is well known for its often lower prices on smartphone flagships that any other retailer out there. This is confirmed once again with the price cut on Xiaomi Mi 6 6GB/64GB Black that is now offered at $419. In addition, the 128GB version sells for just $50 more, at $469. But the most important fact is that both of them are in stock, unlike some other retailers that may seem to offer a bit lower price but have no stock available immediately.

Xiaomi Mi 6 comes with a Snapdragon 835 chipset under the hood clocked at 2.45GHz with Adreno 540 GPU on board. Note that this is a 10nm chip and comes in an octa-core architecture, which means the phone will be quite efficient as well as powerful. There are also 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on board. The display is of 5.15″ with 1080p resolution. It’s a Negative LCD display and comes with 600-nit max brightness and 1-nit super low ultra-dark brightness, ideal for night time reading. Of course, its highlight is the dual 12MP rear camera combination with 4-axis OIS.

