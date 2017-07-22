Facebook Is Working on a Modular Smartphone

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Modular smartphones have always been an interesting idea although it seems that nobody has turned the idea into reality yet, with the latest attempt Google’s Project Ara being cancelled last year.

But it looks like Facebook wants to take a crack at making a modular smartphone as a patent application filled by the company reveals that they may be working on a device that can be used as a phone.

Incidentally, many of the key members of the Project Ara team are now working at Facebook’s Building 8 team, which is the group responsible for the aforementioned patent application.

RELATED: Android Co-Founder Andy Rubin Has a New Company Working on a Modular Smartphone

According to rumors, the device can be used as both as something like an Alexa speaker as well as a phone but the patent application also states that components of the device can be swapped out and different software could be loaded depending on the used components.

(source | via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: