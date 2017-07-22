Leaked Image Reveals Meizu Pro 7 Color Options

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

A new leaked, blurry image featuring the Meizu Pro 7 possibly reveals the different color options that will be available for the upcoming device.

Looking at the leaked image, the Meizu Pro 7 will be available in black, red, and gold color options. It’s also been previously leaked that a grey color option with a brushed metal design will also be available.

Whether there will be more color options than those four is yet to be known. We’ll just have to wait for the official launch of the Meizu Pro 7 on July 26 to find out whether there’ll be more color options.

(source | via)

