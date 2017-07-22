Nokia 8 Real Images Leaked

HMD Global is set to launch its first Nokia-branded flagship smartphone in the next few weeks but it looks like we’ll be getting a glimpse of the new device early as images of what looks like real images of the Nokia 8 have been leaked online.

The leaked images reveal that the Nokia 8 will feature an aluminum shell with curved corners and edges, a large flat display, a physical home button which can be assumed to also be the fingerprint sensor, a pair of capacitive buttons, a 3.5mm port, a USB Type-C port, and a dual rear camera system that is supported by what looks like a laser autofocus sensor as well as a single LED flash.

The leaked images also reveal a SIM card tray on the left-hand side of the device and what we can assume to be the power button and volume rocker on the right-hand side.

It’s been previously leaked that the Nokia 8 will feature a 5.3-inch 2K display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, up to 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, support for expandable storage, a dual rear camera system consisting of 13-megapixel sensors and Zeiss optics, a 3000mAh battery, and will run Android 7.1 out of the box.

The Nokia 8 is expected to be officially unveiled in the next few weeks so we’ll just have to wait and see if these leaked images will be close to what the final product will look like.

