Cubot Magic goes on sale, sells for just $109.99 on Gearbest

As we told you 2 weeks ago, Cubot has been very quiet in the first half of 2017, as the company has only released one device, Cubot Rainbow 2. Partly, this is due to the fact that more attention is put on their Hafury sub-brand. But this is going to end soon, as they are going to release not one, but 3 new models. The first is Cubot Magic that you’ve already read here, followed by Cubot R9 and Cubot S1. While you’re waiting for the new models to be officially released, you can take advantage of that time to obtain the Magic as it is now officially selling at just $109.99 on Gearbest.

Cubot Magic sports a very impressive design with all its eight sides being curved and the frame blending smoothly with the front and back panel. It offers a pebble-like feeling when held in hand with excellent grip. Magic is a mid-range device and you can see its specs below.

Cubot Magic specs

OS: Android 7

SoC: MT6737

Memory: 16GB, 128GB more via microSD card

RAM: 3GB

Display Size: 5″

Sim Support: Dual-SIM, Dual-Standby

Main Camera: Dual-Camera, 13MP/2MP with 2 x 0.5A LED flashlight

Front Camera: 5MP with 60mha LED flashlight

More information is available on the official Cubot Magic page.

