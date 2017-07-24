Cubot Note Plus shows up with great design and camera-centric features

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

From the era of feature phones to smartphones, the product has matured so much that design has reached a level where it has become homogenous. Even manufacturers like Apple and Samsung are having a hard time innovating in the design field and a problem they need to face soon, so the market can continue to grow and offer innovative features.

Cubot attempts to solve the riddle with a new device that features “shooting” as its selling point. The company is planning to launch Cubot Note Plus next month with supreme selfie capabilities. The highlight of this phone is its front camera. It is equipped with a 16MP sensor for sharper images.

Besides the sensor resolution, the f/2.0 large aperture catches more light for better low-light results. In order to enhance the self-timer experience, Cubot Note Plus adds a pre-soft light beauty function that increases the shooting performance for selfie fans.As a great camera phone, the rear camera is not a slouch either. It features a Sony 16MP sensor with excellent color reproduction and saturation.

The design of Cubot Note Plus is also a surprise with 5.2″ FHD display and the texture of the back panel integrates with the metal body in an awesome way. As for its hardware, it will sport 3GB RAM along with 32GB of internal storage and MT6737T SoC.

Our information says that the device will be released in mid-August, so stay tuned on Cubot’s official page for more information.

