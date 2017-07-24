Grab MGCOOL Wave great deals on Amazon today: Sells for just $14.99

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

If you are looking for a powerful and premium quality Bluetooth-enabled earphone, you should seriously consider MGCOOL Wave. The Wave wireless Bluetooth earphone manufactured by the emerging MGCOOL will be available on Amazon at an attractive and heavily discounted price. The catch is that there are only 300 units available for the lightning sale and you have to be real fast from the moment the sale starts. As part of the deal, you can buy MGCOOL Wave for $14.99 on July 24 from 4:10 PM PDT to 10:10 PM PDT. Hence, you will be able to avail a discount of $5 against the retail price of $19.99.

Even though MGCOOL will be available during the specified time interval, you need to add the product to the cart as soon as the clock ticks 4:10 PM. The main reason for this is that the lightning deal will expire as soon as the 300 earphones allocated for the sale goes out of stock. Hence, you have to be quick in not only adding the product to the cart but also to purchase the earphone within 15 minutes.

MGCOOL Wave is equipped with a CSR8635 chipset with support for EDR, CVC 6.0 noise reduction capability including GFSK modulation. The earphone includes support for Bluetooth V4.1 with water-resistant functionality via IPX7 technology. The highlight of the MGCOOL Wave is that the earphone also helps you to answer telephone calls. Hence, you can carry the earphone with you on the go when you are traveling by air, bus, car or even boat. Your earphone will not be damaged even if it exposed to water because of the IPX7 support.

Powered by a 100mAh battery, the MGCOOL Wave displays low power warning and also delivers a playback time of up to 7 hours. You will be able to charge the earphone within two hours. For just $14.99, you will be able to experience premium quality safe listening experience with MGCOOL Wave. The company has incorporated several safety mechanisms such as low power consumption and reduced radiation. So what are you waiting for? Visit Amazon now to get MGCOOL Wave at an incredible price.

