Haier XShuai T370 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner just arrived on Gearbest and is on offer

Cleaning an apartment is an important and integral part of our daily life. Nowadays, there are various gadgets and devices that help us save precious time and effort. Among them, is the rising market of robotic vacuum cleaners. There are so many models available right now that it is hard to choose from. Gearbest wants to help us decide easily, and it now has Haier XShuai T370 available on a great offer.

Cleaning the house may seem quite simple, but when done by a robot, it requires a huge number of sensors and micro circuits. So, the XShuai T370 features a laser rangefinder, a distance sensor from the walls, a dust sensor, a compass, a gyroscope, an accelerometer, a speedometer, a fan speed sensor, etc. All tall these are controlled by 3 processors that coordinate them like a conductor an orchestra. Also, you can control it via the Amazon Alexa app on either Android or iOS.

The device features all the standard features of such a device and also has an impressive battery life of almost 2 hours of cleaning that equals a 150 sqm house. Its price is also tempting. It’s on offer right now by using coupon T370EU you get the XShuai T370 with EU Plug for just $169.99 and with coupon T370US you get the US Plug version for $199.99. The offer is valid until July 30th and you can find it here.

