A new 5000mAh battery device is in the works by Elephone

Nowadays, the battery is occupying an important factor when users decide on their next smartphone, manufacturers are beginning to offer big capacity devices and one charge per day (or more) is the new standard, especially when we talk about Chinese manufacturers. Also, fast charging and wireless charging are becoming standard as well, so, charging times have reduced significantly.

Elephone has something going on in its development labs and we soon expect to see a 5000mAh battery device equipped with two high-res 13MP/16MP camera sensors with dual-LED flash and fast focus (PDAF of Laser Autofocus). So, apart from a big battery, it will satisfy your photography needs as well.

The 5000mAh large battery smartphone will be launched soon, and the price will be very competitive as usual. The company still hasn’t decided on the name of the model. Do you have anything cool in mind? Let us know in the comments. Learn more about Elephone here.

