Nomu S30 Mini big promotion and giveaway starts today

Nomu S30 Mini is already available for sale and the overwhelming welcoming by users, urged the company to hold a big promotion for it, starting today till August 5th. The activity consists of 2 promotions and a giveaway. Both promotions are valid from today. The first one offers $10 off the official price, bringing it down to $149.99. There is no unit limit, everyone can take advantage of it.

The second one is even bigger. It is a half price deal that offers the Nomu S30 Mini at half price ($79.99) only on Gearbest. Every day on 9.00 UTC and until July 30th, 10 units will be available at that price, so gear up and go claim yours. As for the giveaway, there are 50 devices available and the company will choose the winners among those who complete the necessary steps described here. The giveaway is also running until August 5th. More details are available on their official website.

Nomu S30 Mini specs

IP68 Water, drops, and dust proof

Real waterproof USB Port

Android 7.0

Super Tough Carbon fiber battery cover

3GB RAM+32GB ROM

4.7” HD touch screen with Gorilla Glass 3,

8.0MP Sony Rear camera

Enhanced MTK6737T quad core CPU

3000mAh Li-Po battery

5V 2A quick charging

Charging Led supported

GPS/AGPS+GLONASS

