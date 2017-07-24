Oukitel K10000 Max main specs confirmed, 5.5″ FHD with 10000mAh battery, tri-proof

Oukitel K10000 Max subscriptions are already open for 5 days now. It is the third 10000mAh battery smartphone from the company and now that its full specs are confirmed, we can see that it displays not only great protection to the smartphone’s body but also provides for great performance.

The K10000 Max gets a tough body which is designed for outdoor enthusiasts: anti-drop, anti-dust, and water-proof. Military grade materials are used for its rugged exterior shell and its 10000mAh battery provides power for several days. In addition, it does well on the camera department where the 16MP sensor does a wonderful job both on daylight and night, thanks to the LED flash. Lastly, the Gyroscope and Geomagnetic sensor directs you in the field with accuracy.

Oukitel K10000 Max basic specs

Color: green, black

Dimensions & Weight: 168.8*86.5*15.9mm, 337g

OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

Chipset: MT6753 octa-core 1.3GHz ARM T720 MP3

Memory: 3GB RAM+32GB ROM, 64GB expandable

Screen: 5 points capacitive screen

Display

Size: 5.5″ FHD

Resolution: 1920*1080 pixels

Cameras

Primary: 13.0MP, 16MP interpolated, super large flash light support

Secondary: 8.0MP,13MP interpolated

Battery: 10,000mAh, 9V/2A charger

Connectivity

Network: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz;

WCDMA: 900/2100MHz;

4G FDD: B1/B3/B7/B8/B20

SIM Card: 2*nano SIM or 1*nano SIM+1TF card

WLAN: 802.11a/b/g/n/, Support Hotspot

Bluetooth: support, Bluetooth 4.0

GPS: GPS/AGPS/GLONASS

USB: type-C port

Earphone jack: 3.5mm

OTG: Yes

OTA: support

FM Radio: support

Sensors: Fingerprint sensor/Gravity sensor/proximity sensor/Light sensor/gyroscope sensor/geomagnetic sensor

K10000 Max is specially designed for outdoor enthusiasts, hardhats, couriers, underwater activists etc. It offers all necessary abilities for your needs in a tough environment. Detailed information will be released on the company’s official website soon. K10000 Max is available for subscription now together with a giveaway activity on the official website. Oukitel will offer all subscribers a $50 coupon code and certain subscribers will also get the chance to get K10000 Max at half price.

