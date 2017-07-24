Oukitel K10000 Max main specs confirmed, 5.5″ FHD with 10000mAh battery, tri-proof
by ago 0
Oukitel K10000 Max subscriptions are already open for 5 days now. It is the third 10000mAh battery smartphone from the company and now that its full specs are confirmed, we can see that it displays not only great protection to the smartphone’s body but also provides for great performance.
The K10000 Max gets a tough body which is designed for outdoor enthusiasts: anti-drop, anti-dust, and water-proof. Military grade materials are used for its rugged exterior shell and its 10000mAh battery provides power for several days. In addition, it does well on the camera department where the 16MP sensor does a wonderful job both on daylight and night, thanks to the LED flash. Lastly, the Gyroscope and Geomagnetic sensor directs you in the field with accuracy.
Oukitel K10000 Max basic specs
Color: green, black
Dimensions & Weight: 168.8*86.5*15.9mm, 337g
OS: Android 7.0 Nougat
Chipset: MT6753 octa-core 1.3GHz ARM T720 MP3
Memory: 3GB RAM+32GB ROM, 64GB expandable
Screen: 5 points capacitive screen
Display
Size: 5.5″ FHD
Resolution: 1920*1080 pixels
Cameras
Primary: 13.0MP, 16MP interpolated, super large flash light support
Secondary: 8.0MP,13MP interpolated
Battery: 10,000mAh, 9V/2A charger
Connectivity
Network: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz;
WCDMA: 900/2100MHz;
4G FDD: B1/B3/B7/B8/B20
SIM Card: 2*nano SIM or 1*nano SIM+1TF card
WLAN: 802.11a/b/g/n/, Support Hotspot
Bluetooth: support, Bluetooth 4.0
GPS: GPS/AGPS/GLONASS
USB: type-C port
Earphone jack: 3.5mm
OTG: Yes
OTA: support
FM Radio: support
Sensors: Fingerprint sensor/Gravity sensor/proximity sensor/Light sensor/gyroscope sensor/geomagnetic sensor
K10000 Max is specially designed for outdoor enthusiasts, hardhats, couriers, underwater activists etc. It offers all necessary abilities for your needs in a tough environment. Detailed information will be released on the company’s official website soon. K10000 Max is available for subscription now together with a giveaway activity on the official website. Oukitel will offer all subscribers a $50 coupon code and certain subscribers will also get the chance to get K10000 Max at half price.Always be the first to know. Follow us: