UMIDIGI Z1 6GB/64GB flagship amazing offer on Banggood: $90 off

The latest flagships from UMIDIGI, Z1 and Z1 Pro went on preorder just a month ago and are the most advanced devices from the company yet. During their presale period, the company offered a hefty $40 discount that brought the price down to $229.99, a pretty good price for the specs provided. Well, now Banggood is making an even bigger offer, giving $90 off for a limited amount of 150 units! Do the math and you realize that you can now obtain the UMDIGI Z1 for just $179.99, an unprecedented price for a 6GB RAM device. Mind you, there are limited units and the device is on preorder with stock arriving on August 8th, but we believe it’s worth the wait.

Touted as the thinnest big battery phone, the Z1 features a 5.5″ 1080p Sharp IGZO display. In addition, there a dual camera on the back with 13MP/5MP sensor combination. Also, it is powered by MedaTek’s MT6757 SoC along with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage. In addition, there is a front fingerprint sensor and it run on Android 7 OTB. Lastly, it is the thinnest big battery device, with 4000mAh in a 8.2mm thin casing. You can get it by visiting the promotion page below.

