Xiaomi Mi 5X Could Feature Same Rear Camera as Mi 6

There’s only two days before the official unveiling of the Xiaomi Mi 5X and while much of the device’s features and specifications have already been either teased or leaked, a bit of new information has been leaked through Chinese social network Weibo claiming that the Mi 5X could feature the same dual rear camera system as the flagship Mi 6.

For reference, the Mi 6 features a dual rear camera system consisting of a main wide Sony IMX386 12-megapixel sensor with a focal length of 27mm and an aperture of f/1.8 as well as a secondary telephoto Samsung s5k3m3_l sensor 12-megapixel sensor with a focal length of 52mm and an aperture of f/2.6. The combination enables the camera system to go from wide-angle to telephoto in an instant.

The camera also switches to the telephoto sensor when used in portrait shooting mode as the 52mm focal length is the most suitable for portraits.

If the Mi 5X does sport the same dual rear camera system of the Mi 6 then it’ll increase the device’s value by quite a lot especially when compared to competing mid-range smartphones.

We’ll just have to wait a couple of days until the official launch of the new device on July 26 to find out what camera system the Mi 5X will actually use.

