The $49.99 Blackview A7 is among the best super affordable smartphones

As smartphone evolution has reached a plateau, what were once features exclusive to premium products now migrate slowly down to the lower-end of the market and price becomes the paramount factor for consumers. So, it is now possible for a smartphone to be placed among feature phones in terms of pricing.

Blackview A7 is defined as a simple, fresh and colorful device as it comes with the popular 5″ screen size and special lines decorated in the back together with the unique gray bright side make its light body round and smooth. Light, handy and pleasant appearance will draw your attention.

As for its specs, it comes with MT6580A 1.3GHz Quad-core SoC along with 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. In addition, there is a 2MP front shooter while a dual camera of 5MP/0.3MP combo is found on the back. It runs on Android 7.0 and it is perfect for basic smartphone use. Besides, not all users are power users.

Blackview A7 will come in 4 colors this sweet summer: Champagne Gold, Chocolate Black, Jelly Blue and Cream White. If you are looking for the absolute VFM smartphone device this summer, look no more, Blackview A7 has you covered. For more information, visit Blackview official page.

Blackview A7 main specs

Item Blackview A7 Screen Size 5 inch HD CPU MT6580A 1.3GHz Quad-core GPU ARM Mali400 MP2 500MHZ Memory 1GB RAM Storage 8GB ROM（MAX 32GB） Operation System Android 7.0 Front Camera 2MP f/2.8 Rear Camera 5MP+0.3MP f/2.4 Body Size 143*71*9.5MM Battery 2800mAh

