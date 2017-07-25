Dodocool DA106 is a vintage looking Hi-Fi Music Player and it’s on sale

Dodocool usually makes great accessories both for PC and smartphones and we say “usually” because the Dodocool DA106 is a cool looking Hi-Fi Music Player with support for FM Radio and voice recording.

When you look at it for the first time, it reminds you of some MP3 Players of the past. That’s a good thing, as vintage is always in fashion. Of course, its features are far from being vintage. The DA106 is a high-performance Hi-Fi digital audio player with a 2″ display. It support DSD64, DSD128, DSD256 (.dff & .dsf), FLAC (up to 192kHz/24bit), ALAC (up to 192kHz/24bit), APE (up to 96kHz/24bit), WAV (up to 192kHz/24bit), OGG, MP3 and more mainstream audio formats. Also, there’s support for TF card for expanding its memory (up to 256GB).

What’s more, the aluminum alloy shell and metal buttons make it durable and simple to use as it is very portable and the high-fidelity sound reproduction make it the best choice for music lovers and audiophiles.

Lastly, the built-in 3.7V 1400mAh rechargeable lithium battery keeps it alive up to 30 hours of music playback on a single full charge. The Dodocool DA106 is on offer at Amazon. You can get it now for $44.99. Visit the product page to see the full details and buying links for Amazon stores around the world.

