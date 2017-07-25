Ulefone T1 is officially announced and presale comes with $100 coupons (video)

The much-awaited Ulefone T1 is finally out and the presale for the phone is going to start on July 31st. Before the presale, Ulefone prepares some warm-up gifts like $100 coupons, $40 worth gift bags, $1 snap deal and a giveaway.

For starters, you simply need to subscribe to Ulefone’s mailing list on July 25th and if you’re one of the first 10,000 subscribers, then you’ll be getting a $100 coupon and a $40 worth gift bag. Besides, on July 26th there will be a $1 snap deal with a chance to get the T1 for only $1. Looks quite tempting, isn’t it? Well, that’s not the end yet, Ulefone would also hold a giveaway on August 1st .

Aside from the surprises mentioned above, the Ulefone T1 itself is full of surprises as well. Powered by Helio P25 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.6GHz with 6GB of RAM, the T1 delivers smoother performance while consuming less energy. And with 64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 256GB), there is enough space for you to store huge amounts of files and apps. In addition, the Mali-T880 1GHz GPU complements the Helio P25 with excellent graphics capability.

And it’s worth mentioning that the Ulefone T1 supports extensive networks across the world with 25 frequency bands under 5 types, covering almost major carriers in Asia, Europe, and America. Other interesting specs include dual rear camera ( 16MP/5MP combo with bokeh effect), two-tone quad flash, 13MP selfie shooter with softlight, CNC processed metal unibody, 5.5’’ FHD display and fingerprint scanner, and 3680mAh battery with PE+2.0 fast charge supported.

For more details about the device, you can head over to the Ulefone official website. Shipments will begin on August 8th, for all information regarding the presale, visit the special presale page.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: