UMIDIGI Crystal $99 Full-screen, bezel-less smartphone is back in the game

The full-screen smartphone UMIDIGI Crystal, the first Sub-$100 Mix on the market, wants you to think outside the box, and will tell you about your world in the box later this week! After two months of hard work in order to perfect the details of the company’s first full-screen smartphone, the UMIDIGI Crystal finally enters the last production stage.



UMIDIGI Crystal is set to use a high-quality Full HD Sharp® Display, so your perception of how images can look on a phone will change forever: being an almost bezel-less device, all your contents, from photos and videos to your favorite websites and apps will be at the center of your attention. In addition, for unprecedented toughness and beauty, UMIDIGI Crystal almost designed itself: both sides of the phone are made out of premium 2.5D Lumia glass.

Full specification will be announced on the 7th of August and pre-sale will start on the 15th of August. Until then, stay tuned for their next story about Crystal “What we’ve been doing?” that will describe your world in the box. Also, you can subscribe here to get the chance to buy UMIDIGI Crystal for $99 or join their “Think outside the box” best story contest now to win one for free!

