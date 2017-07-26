Get the UMIDIGI Z1 Pro 6GB Flagship $60 off on Banggood (coupon)

UMIDIGI made a huge leap forward this year with its latest flagship devices, UMIDIGI Z1 Pro and Z1. Surely, they are a bit pricier than other company devices from the past, but here is where big online retailers like Banggood step in, offering great discounts. The latest coupon from Banggood offers $60 off the original price for the Z1 Pro. This means you can get it for just $279.99, an unbeatable price for a 6GB RAM, dual camera smartphone. Just use coupon umipro during checkout to get the discount.

The UMIDIGI Z1 Pro comes with a 5.5″ FHD AMOLED display and is among the few models that use an AMOLED display besides Samsung. Also, it features the MTK6757 octa-core SoC along with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage. But its killer features are the battery capacity in conjunction with its slim profile and the dual camera setup. The body is 6.95mm and a 4000mAh battery is fitted inside, making it the slimmest big battery device. In addition, it comes with a dual camera setup on the back with 13MP/5MP combo that supports PDAF and 4K video recording along with a quad-LED flash.

