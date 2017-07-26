Leagoo KIICAA Mix full-screen smartphone will come in 3 versions starting from $89.99?

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

As the whole mobile phone industry enters into a new phase and all-screen devices are starting to become mainstream in 2017, this design choice is becoming quite popular among users. Leagoo caught the pulse of the market by releasing its first 18:9 display device, KIICAA S8, a Galaxy S8 spin-off. Today, the company published an official rendered photo of its upcoming Xiaomi Mix spin-off, the KIICAA Mix on its Facebook Page.

#LEAGOOKIICAAMIX hello everyone, a good news for Monday, you may like it ! 5.5 inch, rear dual camera , LEAGOO KIICAA MIX, coming in Aug ! Nai-post ni Leagoo Official noong Lunes, Hulyo 24, 2017

It’s reported that Leagoo KIICAA Mix will be equipped with a 5.5″ display and a dual camera combo on both the back and front sides. Also, there will be a front fingerprint sensor on the front and it will be launched next month.

Although the company didn’t announce any more details about the device, the famous leaker Evan Blass posted a Tweet saying there will probably be three different versions available, covering all price ranges from entry-level to middle end.

8-core 6+128GB storage , priced at $179.99

8-core 3+32GB storage, priced at $139.99

4-core 2+16GB storage, priced at $89.99

Leagoo wants you to vote for your favorite version and the company will pick that for mass production. Also, you have the chance to get a $30 coupon by subscribing on the reservation page here.

