Leagoo KIICAA Mix full-screen smartphone will come in 3 versions starting from $89.99?

As the whole mobile phone industry enters into a new phase and all-screen devices are starting to become mainstream in 2017, this design choice is becoming quite popular among users. Leagoo caught the pulse of the market by releasing its first 18:9 display device, KIICAA S8, a Galaxy S8 spin-off. Today, the company published an official rendered photo of its upcoming Xiaomi Mix spin-off, the KIICAA Mix on its Facebook Page.

#LEAGOOKIICAAMIX hello everyone, a good news for Monday, you may like it ! 5.5 inch, rear dual camera , LEAGOO KIICAA MIX, coming in Aug !

Nai-post ni Leagoo Official noong Lunes, Hulyo 24, 2017

 

It’s reported that Leagoo KIICAA Mix will be equipped with a 5.5″ display and a dual camera combo on both the back and front sides. Also, there will be a front fingerprint sensor on the front and it will be launched next month.

Leagoo KIICAA Mix

Although the company didn’t announce any more details about the device, the famous leaker Evan Blass posted a Tweet saying there will probably be three different versions available, covering all price ranges from entry-level to middle end.

  • 8-core 6+128GB storage , priced at $179.99
  • 8-core 3+32GB storage, priced at $139.99
  • 4-core 2+16GB storage, priced at $89.99

Leagoo wants you to vote for your favorite version and the company will pick that for mass production. Also, you have the chance to get a $30 coupon by subscribing on the reservation page here.

