Lenovo K7 Note Spotted on Geekbench with Helio X20

Lenovo has been teasing its yet to be announced K7 Note lately with a series of posts on Facebook hinting that the new device will pack a new, powerful processor. And it looks like we finally know what will be powering the K7 Note as the device has been spotted on the Geekbench database posrting a Helio X20 processor from MediaTek.

The Helio X20 was actually one of the chipsets that the device was rumored to come with and is a significant jump from the Snapdragon 430 that powered the K6 Note. It looks like the company wasn’t kidding when it said that the K7 Note would feature killer performance.

Aside from the listing revealing that the K7 Note will be equipped with a Helio X20 processor, the listing also shows that the new device will also feature 4GB of RAM.

With all the teasers coming out along with this new Geekbench, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the Lenovo K7 Note would be officially announced in the next few weeks.

