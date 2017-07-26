Lenovo Teases K7 Note in New “Killer Note” Ads

It looks like we’ll be seeing the new K7 Note from Lenovo soon as the company has been teasing something called the #KillerNote on its Lenovo Mobile India Facebook page.

From the teaser posts, it looks like the K7 Note will feature a new, more powerful processor as well as a new camera sensor with special filter features.

Previous rumors have claimed that the K7 Note will feature anything from a Snapdragon 630 or 660 from Qualcomm to a Helio X20 from MediaTek. Although that might not be the case considering it’s a K-series device.

Not much else has been leaked or rumored about the upcoming device so we’ll just have to wait until the official release to find out what’s powering it. But with the number of teasers the company has been releasing, it might be safe to expect that the K7 Note will be announced pretty soon.

