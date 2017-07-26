Nokia 8 Rumored to Be Officially Announced on August 16

It’s been reported that HMD Global, the company making the new Nokia smartphones, is planning to officially launch its first new flagship Nokia smartphone on August 16, according to event invites that were sent out to the media recently.

The new device, rumored to called the Nokia 8, will be the first flagship Nokia device from HMD Global and is expected to feature a 5.7-inch screen with a display resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, a dual rear camera system consisting of two 13-megapixel cameras from Carl Zeiss, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with an Adreno 540 GPU, either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.

It’s also been rumored that the Nokia 8 will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, feature a dual SIM card slot, and will come in several color options including blue, steel/silver, gold/blue, and gold/copper. The Nokia 8 has been rumored to release sometime in September and with the launch coming in a few weeks, that rumor might turn out to be true.

(source)

