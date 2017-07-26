Oukitel U11 Plus features a combination of Xiaomi Mi Note 2/Mix unique design (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The latest Oukitel devices have been quite impressive in several key areas. The latest -Oukitel U11 Plus comes in Sapphire Blue and Brilliant Black versions and is now launching outside China, representing another step forward for the company. It combines the configuration of Xiaomi Mi Note 2 and craft of Xiaomi Mix body, displaying a quite good smartphone.

Now, let’s explain that a bit. Like Mi Note 2, U11 Plus sports a 5.7″ FHD display that is curved on both sides and also there are 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage in the standard edition. In addition, the battery cover adopts IML craft which is same used on Xiaomi Mix back cover. The difference is that Xiaomi Mix comes only in black color while the U11 Plus adds a Blue version too.

Having a large, dual curved display and IML crafted radiance back design, the device has a wonderful design. Besides, the 4GB/64GB combination, it also sports a 3700mAh battery, making it definitely a good choice.

Though inspired by Xiaomi Mi Mix’s back cover and Mi Note 2’s specs, U11 Plus has its own personality. What do you think?

