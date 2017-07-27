CHUWI Launches Week-Long Sale on Geekbuying

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

CHUWI, in partnership with Geekbuying, has just launched a week-long sale that puts several of its products on sale for up to 47% off.

Some of the items that are being put in sale include the CHUWI Hi13 tablet which is now priced at only $319 from its original price of $591.22, the CHUWI LapBook 14.1 with a sale price of $229.99 from $308.90, the CHUWI Hi12 which is also now priced at $229.99, and the Chuwi Hi10 Pro which is now only $165.

Accessories are also being put on sale during the week-long promotion with discounts of up to 67%.

Additionally, customers can get an additional discount of up to $15 depending on how much they spend. Spending over $100 and using the coupon code CHUWI005 will get customers an additional $5 discount, spending over $200 with the coupon code CHUWI010 will give an extra $10 discount, and spending over $300 will net an additional $15 discount when used with the coupon code CHUWI015.

The sale will run from today, July 28 to August 4, 2017 (GMT+8). Check out all the items included in the CHUWI Brand Sale on Geekbuying here.

