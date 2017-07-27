Elephone P9000 and Explorer S super offers

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

It’s been a while since Elephone made an offer for one of its devices, but now it is back with two great offers. They are about Elephone P9000 smartphone and Elephone Explorer S action camera. The promotion is valid from July 22nd to July 31st on Gearbest.

The P9000 offer includes both NFC and No-NFC version, with the latter starting at $139.99 and the NFC version just $10 more. The promotion is already running on Gearbest. The device features a simple and elegant appearance with the narrow bezels being the spotlight of this phone. It comes equipped with Helio P10, 4GB RAM, 32GB of storage as well as a fast front fingerprint sensor which can act within 0.1 seconds. You can get the NFC version here and the simple version here.

The second offer is about the Elephone Explorer S action camera that is light and portable, the perfect companion to travel with. With its 16MP sensor with 4K video recording and 1080p @60 fps, videos and photos appear clear and real. The Sony IMX 179 sensor works well even in low-light environments. Also, it is waterproof up to 30 feets deep, no matter if you are swimming, diving, snorkeling or surfing, you can use it to capture all water-related activities. In addition, there is a built-in WiFi and mobile app for remote controlling. Lastly, there a 170°angle super HD lens and full accessories are also supplied in the package. You can find it here and use coupon ELEPHONE during checkout to get the discount.

