GearBest Half Price Flash Sale Launched

GearBest is holding a “New Arrivals vs Bestsellers Half Price Flash Sale” from July 24 to July 31 to end the month.

The sale puts quite a large number of items on sale from both GearBest’s new arrivals and bestsellers lists including phones, tablets, cameras, smart bands and watches, laptops, electronics, 3D printers, car accessories, gadget accessories, home and garden appliances and tools, and more.

In spite of the title of the sale saying “half price” only a few items are actually on sale for half their original prices. Most of the other items are only on sale for less than 50% off. Regardless, many of the items are still great deals and shouldn’t be complete ignored.

As previously mentioned, the sale will run from July 24 to July 31. You can check out all the deals here.

