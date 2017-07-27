Nomu T18 is going to be released soon featuring external camera

As a specialized manufacturer for rugged phones for nearly 10 years, the only thing that NOMU wants to do is to provide customers more choices when they choose and decide to buy a rugged phone. Towards that goal, the company has released models like Nomu S10, S30/S30 Mini.

Seeing the overwhelming response from users and to meet even more specialized needs of different people when it comes to rugged phones, a new product is on its way after the latest Nomu S30 Mini. It is Nomu T18 and the company claims it will be the most professional rugged smartphone to date, featuring a removable camera and supporting the Walkie-Talkie function on hardware.

Of course, it couldn’t be rugged without being all kinds of “-proof”, so it is IP68 certified too (water, dust and drop proof). In addition, Nomu T18 is certified by MIL-STD-810G (American Military Standard) for its super tough design. More details about specs and release date will be available soon. Meanwhile, the big activity for Nomu S30 Mini is ongoing until August 5th. You can find it here.

