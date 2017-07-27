Ulefone Power 2 Flash Deal on Amazon, Priced at Only 169.99 Euro

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Ulefone is putting its Power 2 large-battery smartphone on sale through Amazon Europe tomorrow, which will bring the price of the device down to only 169.99 Euro.

As a review, the Ulefone Power 2 features a large 6050mAh battery, a MediaTek MTK6750T octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. It’s also equipped with a 5.5-inch full HD 1080p display, a 16-megapixel rear camera, and a 13-megapixel front-facing camera, and a front-mounted fingerprint sensor.

RELATED: Ulefone Power 2 will be updated to Android 8 before the end of 2017

As previously mentioned, the flash sale, which happens tomorrow July 28 at 8:35 MEST will bring the price of the Ulefone Power 2 down to only 169.99 Euro from 199.99 Euro. Stocks will probably be limited to those interested in grabbing a unit should be ready to secure their purchase when the flash sale begins. Check out the Amazon listing here.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: