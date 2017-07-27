Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X and Mi Band 2 offer from Cafago (coupon)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Cafago online retailer is beginning to draw attention thanks to the great offer it makes from time to time. This time, there are two Xiaomi devices that come with a discount: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X and Mi Band 2. There is a $60 off coupon for the smartphone and a $3.60 discount for the Mi Band 2.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X 4GB/64GB Black

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X comes with a 5.5″ 1080p display and sports a Snapdragon 625 processor backed by 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is a 13MP rear camera and a 5M front-facing camera along with a large 4,100mAh battery onboard. The phone also comes with dual SIM card / dual standby, and full netcom support. Lastly, the offer is about the 4GB/64GB Black version that usually costs more. You can find it here and use coupon SHOU77 to get the discount.

Xiaomi Mi Band 2

The Xiaomi Mi Band 2 sports a heart rate monitor and it lights up the display with a twist of your wrist. Other features worth mentioning are that the band has a sedentary reminder, notifications of missed calls, messages or various apps. Also, the band can track your sleep patterns, vibrate as an alarm clock and so on. All of those features sync with your phone using the Mi Fit app that is simple and easy to use. You can buy the Mi Band 2 by visiting the product page here and use coupon SHOUH76 during checkout.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: