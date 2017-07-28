Cubot S1 smartband Heart Rate comparison test against professional chest straps (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Smartwatches and smartbands may not have become as popular as their manufacturers wish they did, but they are widely popular among amateur athletes and active people who want to monitor their exercise statistics. They have become pretty advanced and can even monitor the heart rate of the user. But how much accurate are they? Cubot S1 is the latest smartband of the company and made a comparison test to prove the heart monitor accuracy of its product.

To do that, Cubot put it against two professional heart rate monitors from Polar and Alatech, the ones that are strapped onto the athlete’s chest. As you can see in the video, the Cubot S1 is very close to both straps. Of course, there are parts where the difference is obvious, but it’s in within acceptable limits that don’t affect the credibility of the results. To get an idea of the technology difference between them, the Cubot S1 uses photoelectric monitoring while Polar and Alatech use the more sensitive ECG mode, similar to that used in hospitals. To learn more about Cubot S1, visit the official product page here.

