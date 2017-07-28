Dodocool DC52 Dual USB-C Hub for Macbook is the Holly Grail of hubs

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Although the latest USB 3.1 protocol is in the market for a few years, it wasn’t very popular among manufacturers. Consequently, there weren’t many 3d-party accessories and peripherals with that type of connector. All that ended with the release of MacBook 12″ from Apple, that incorporated just one USB 3.1 port and nothing else! And since Apple is known to influence the market more than any other company, more and more accessories and peripherals shown up. Let alone the fact that the rest of the manufacturers began to adopt USB 3.1 as the standard when it comes to ports. And that is when Dodocool steps in, with the Dodocool DC52 Dual USB Type-C hub that is made for the MacBook 2016/17 models with dual USB 3.1 ports.

Dodocool has improved greatly in terms of design, quality, and performance over the years and the DC52 hub is a perfect example of that improvement. Having said that, let’s dive straight into the details then. The hub allows you to get probably all the ports you’ll need, since the MacBook lacks many of them. There are 2 USB 3.0 Type-A ports to attach all your older devices, 1 USB 3.0 Type-C port (data transfer only), 1 Thunderbolt 3 USB 3.1 Type-C port (supports charging, video output, and data transfer), 1 SD and 1 TF card slots. As you can see, there almost nothing missing, apart from an HDMI port that would be really helpfull. It is available on Amazon for just $59.99, $30 off the official price.

