Elephone S8 full-screen smartphone is coming soon, first features show up in video

Elephone S8 has attracted much attention by people before its official launching. This is normal, as it is among the few full-screen (or tri-bezeless if you prefer) on the market right now. Yes, it is about to be released, so it goes in the “On the market” category. Today, we have a preview video for it that reveals some of its specs. Let’s have a look.

In the video, we can see Elephone S8 will feature a tri-bezel-less 6″ display with a 2K resolution, as it is the standard resolution in about every high-end flagship right now. Its processor is also of high-end grade, as it will carry the Helio X27 SoC, which may come from last year, but still is an amazing performer and supports high-quality camera sensors.

In addition, the rear camera has a 21MP sensor with autofocus and dual LED flash while the front sports an 8MP one. We hope it will be another good camera phone just like Elephone P8 and P8 Mini.This time, we know that

Right now, we know that the S8 will run on Android 7.1.1 out of the box and we will probably see an update to Android 8 in the future. As shown in the video, there are three colors available (Black, Blue and Gold) but there will be a Red version also, if all goes well. To learn more about Elephone, visit their official website.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: