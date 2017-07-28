MGCOOL introduces the Next Generation MGCOOL Explorer 2C

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

MGCOOL has released a plethora of action cameras under the highly successful Explorer Series. The latest addition to the series is the MGCOOL Explorer 2C with a touch-enabled display. The company has officially announced the arrival of the new camera on its official website. The main highlight of the MGCOOL Explorer 2C is the addition of a 2-inch touch display coupled with 7G sharp lens.

The MGCOOL Explorer 2C ships with a 2″ touch display, which helps you work with all the functions of the camera quickly and easily without fiddling around the buttons. The camera also offers spot metering functionality that helps professionals capture advanced quality images.

MGCOOL has integrated professional quality 7 layers of sharp glass lens. The main purpose of the 7G sharp lens is to increase light intake and filter our stray light. Hence, the captured images will look stunning with less deformity. It is possible to capture impressive images even in low light conditions.

MGCOOL Explorer 2C provides support for capturing images up to 20MP and 4K video recording @24fps. The camera also features motion detection, gyroscope, including the ability to pause recording. Moreover, the camera includes three different shooting modes such as night scene, portrait and lightpainting.

On the specifications front, the MGCOOL Explorer 2C is equipped with a Novatek NT96660 processor, Sony IMX078 sensor with the ability to capture 170-degree wide angle images. It is possible to capture images up to 20MB size starting from 3MB with support for H.264. As to this configuration, it is close to SJCAM SJ6 Legend.

Powered by a 1050mAh battery, the camera delivers 80 minutes of FHD video capturing. Also, it possible to charge the camera within 2 hours using the integrated 5V/1A adapter. The Explorer 2C is capable of resisting underwater up to 30m provided you use it with the case.

MGCOOL Explorer 2C will be available within the next month for $149.99 via various e-commerce retailers such as Gearbest, Banggood and Geekbuying in Black and Orange color variants. For more information, go to the official product page.

