Ulefone T1 Antutu benchmark and gaming performance test (video)

Ulefone T1 is the latest 6GB RAM and Helio P25 flagship of the Ulefone family, and on paper, it seems to be powerful and energy-efficient. But how does it perform in real usage scenarios? Below, you can watch the test video, you can come to a conclusion yourself.

As mentioned above, Ulefone T1 is Equipped with the latest efficiently powerful MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.6GHz paired with a whopping 6GB RAM and the advanced Mali-T880 1GHz GPU. These features boost processing power and overall performance. The video has proved that, in which Ulefone T1 manages to perform well on Antutu where it scores 66,500 points.

Of course, numbers don’t mean everything. In the video, you can see the T1 handling multi-tasking with ease. Even when running multiple apps at the same time, it’s still capable of instant switch-over without lag. As far as gaming performance is concerned, Ulefone T1 runs heavy games like NBA2K17 and PES2017 quite smoothly.

On top of that, highlight features of Ulefone T1 also include a dual 16MP/5MP camera setup on the back that can shoot with Bokeh effect and a13MP selfie camera with softlight. Also, there is a large, 3680mAh battery with PE+2.0 fast charging support and extensive 4G LTE network support (25 frequency bands under 5 types), 5.5″ FHD display protected by Gorilla Glass 3 and CNC-processed metal unibody.

Uefone T1 has just been launched and the presale for the phone will start on July 31st. Before that Ulefone holds a pre-heat event offering chances to get $100 coupons, $40 gift bags, and to win an Ulefone T1 for $1. If interested, you can find all details about the event in here.

